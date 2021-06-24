To the editor,
On behalf of the Oswego Lions Club and the River’s Edge Craft Show Committee, we would like to thank all of the vendors and those people that came out to support our club by attending the Oswego Lion’s Club Craft show on June 13! What a beautiful day it was!
We extend a big thank you to Mayor William Barlow and the city Of Oswego for the use of our beautiful Breitbeck Park, the Department of Public Works for the help with all our needs at Breitbeck Park, Brian Kocher at Oswego Printing and The Oswego Shopper and The Palladium Times for helping to get the word out there to the public.
We would also like to extend special thanks to Officer Chelsea Giovo of the Oswego Police Department and Deputy Rob Lawton of the Sheriff’s Department for attending and doing finger printing for the kids. They were awesome! Thanks also to Performance Fitness, who have been with us since the beginning, for doing demonstrations for all the kids and the Book Mobile and the Oswego Fire Department with Patches the Fire Dog. Patches sure was a hit with the kids!
Thank you to Boy Scouts for helping during vendor setup and tear down. They did a great job.
A show this big can’t take place without all our sponsors. Thank you to Ken’s Body Shop, Nelson Funeral Home, Oswego Lawn Care, Warner’s Physical Therapy, Wayne’s Drug Store, Compass Federal Credit Union, Murphy’s Automotive Solutions, Novelis, Burritt Motors, Priority Rentals, Raby’s Ace Home Center, State Farm Insurance - Chris Nelson, State Farm Insurance - Raymond Haynes, Harbor Interiors, Harbor Eye Associates, TJ Burke’s Home Center, Sugar and Scanlon Funeral Home, National Federation of the Blind and Lowe’s.
Last but not least, Thank you to all the Lions Club members that helped in any way to make this day a success! You all make us proud to be a part of this amazing organization!
Events like The River’s Edge Craft Show help us to raise money to give back to the community in a “fun” way, but enables us to give back to our community in many other ways as well!
We hope to see you all again at next year’s show!
Thank you,
Chris Pelton, Chair
Becky O’Kane, Co-Chair
