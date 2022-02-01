To the editor,
I would like to extend my congratulations to the village of Pulaski for expanding their smoke-free policy for village parks and village-owned property. This is a positive step to ensure the health and wellness of the community. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in New York State and kills about 28,000 adult New Yorkers every year.
Smoke-free outdoor policies protect both adults and children from being exposed to secondhand smoke. Secondhand smoke is a known health hazard and can cause lung cancer, heart disease, and respiratory illnesses. Per the U.S. Surgeon General, there is no safe level of secondhand smoke exposure.
In addition, smoke-free outdoor policies aim to reduce tobacco-related litter and associated cleanup costs. Cigarette butts are the most commonly littered item in the world and are toxic to children, pets and wildlife. Furthermore, smoke-free policies have been shown to reduce tobacco use and promote smoking cessation.
Many other communities throughout New York State have made the decision to create smoke-free outdoor policies, for the benefit of their residents. With the passage of this new smoke-free policy, the village of Pulaski will be able to enjoy these benefits!
Rachael Russell
Public Health Educator, Tobacco-Free CNY
