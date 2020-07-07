To the editor,
I will be 72 years old next Saturday, July 11. Having seen many, many fireworks shows over the years, I have to say that the city’s performance Sunday night for the Fourth of July celebration was one of the best I have ever seen. I would like to congratulate whoever set it up, I hope to be around for many more like this!
Michael McCreary
Oswego
