Dear Editor,
Cherie Ann King, a lifelong resident of Oswego, died yesterday, Jan. 14.
Cherie was my “Oswego Sister” and, with some contextual background, I’ll tell you about this great lady. Like Cherie, I, too, was born in Oswego. I was one of the 22 children born at the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Hospital during the time Fort Ontario functioned as a refugee shelter during World War II.
My parents, Sandor and Margit Friedmann, and sister Anna, were part of the 982 refugees that had the good fortune to be housed at Fort Ontario as “guests” of President Franklin D. Roosevelt until the end of the war.
Upon his succession, President Harry S. Truman allowed for the refugees to stay if they chose to do so. With Europe in post-war shambles, my parents chose to stay.
I grew up in Burbank, California, with my parents and sisters. By this time, my sister Josie was born on our great Independence Day of July 4th. What a fitting tribute by my family to the great United States of America!
In 1994, my mother, sister Josie and other family members returned to Oswego for a 50th anniversary celebration of the arrival of the refugees to Fort Ontario. It was a magnificent time. Mother reunited with many who she hadn’t seen in decades; we all met a lot of Oswegonians who helped make the visit most meaningful, including then mayor Terry Hammill. A picture of myself and three others born at Fort Ontario appeared on the front page of The Palladium-Times.
Some months later it was found out that I needed a cerebral aneurysm repair. The stakes were high even with a world renowned specialist in Arizona who would perform the surgery. At this point my husband, Keith, communicated with Mayor Hammill and asked him to spread the word throughout Oswego and ask for the wonderful people there to send up a prayer for me, their Oswego sister.
With a proclamation and newspaper notifications this was done. Within a short period of time I received scores and scores of cards and letters with the most beautiful sentiments. Some townspeople kept up communication with me and for months and years thereafter; some of these included the late Lee Oswald and Mary Pociask. And then, there was Cherie King.
Cherie and I became pen pals and, later, Facebook friends. This would continue until shortly before her passing. Through the years our friendship developed. In 1999, at the time of the 55th anniversary reunion, I had a chance to meet Cherie and her family in person. How wonderful it was to see her and to warmly embrace her for all her good thoughts and prayers during a delicate time. Cherie personified all the attributes of a person who is pure of heart.
My husband, Keith likens this to the classic movie, “It’s A Wonderful Life.” The prayers from the pure of heart went up to Heaven and were answered favorably; Oswego did not let me down. What I faced was easier because of Cherie’s (and others) prayers for my well being.
So, at this time, I ask that we pray for the soul of Cherie King. ‘May the Lord embrace her and keep her for all eternity. May she now be an interceding angel for her family. May her sons, Howard, Norman, Kenneth and Benjamin and grandchildren Corey and Emily be comforted with the knowledge that their mother and grandmother was a good, decent woman who did many good things because of the true altruist that she was. While I will miss my Oswego sister I am grateful that, not by coincidence but meant to be, we became so much a part of each other’s life. Thank you, dear Cherie, for being there for me as well as the many others that you helped. You remain in my thoughts and prayers. Forever in my heart with love, your Oswego sister, Irene.
Irene M. Reinsdorf
(nee Irene Friedmann)
Northridge, CA 91324-4222
