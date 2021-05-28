To the editor,
As a 93-year-old Oswego senior citizen, I was recently the recipient of some old-fashioned Oswego TLC.
Headed up by Rich Burritt, of Burritt Motors of Oswego, I was inundated on Wednesday with good-hearted Oswego volunteers led by Brandon, who did a massive landscaping touch-up to my property as well as some home maintenance repair work.
As a senior citizen I am so grateful and so appreciative.
I wish to take this opportunity to thank each individual for their time and hard work.
I also thank Wendy Heretyck from the Oswego County Office for the Aging who not only introduced me to this program but was one of the hard-working volunteers.
I am not only proud to be an American but to be an Oswegonian. Yay Oswego!
Sincerely,
Mrs. Doris Porter
Oswego
