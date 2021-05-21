Bill Noun was the best of Oswego schools

To the editor,
I am writing today to honor a district alumnus, retired math teacher and long-term Oswego High Sschool volunteer, Mr. William “Bill” Noun, who passed away on May 18, 2021.
Many from our learning community have expressed their shared love and deep admiration for Mr. Noun, since his passing. While doing so, they have shared that Mr. Noun was compassionate, kind, caring and demonstrated his love for OCSD throughout his 50 years in education.
Many of his former students and staff members have also described him as: a mentor, a person who knew how to motivate children to do and become better and a person who “touched” the lives of many. He was always quick with an original song played from his ukulele! Accordingly, Mr. Noun has had a profound impact on our entire learning community.
On this upcoming Monday, May 24, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. our entire learning community will be honoring him with a moment of silence. To add to this, throughout Monday our learning community will be celebrating his life and many contributions with various celebrations.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Mary’s Church, 107 W. 7th St, Oswego, Mr. Noun’s family will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.
Yours in Education,
Mathis Calvin III, Ed. D.
Superintendent, Oswego City School District
