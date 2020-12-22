To the editor,
I am writing to let you know how wonderful the staff at Big M in Oswego has been to me throughout this pandemic.
I just cannot say enough about how wonderful they have been. I don’t have a computer so they take my order over the phone; they shop for me and bring it to my home, and they take nothing for it.
I have been a regular customer at the store for many years and they are all wonderful. But I really want to thank Marlene, Diane, Karen and her son Dan, along with Ben the butcher for everything they have done for me. They have been just great.
I am blessed to have so many good people in my life helping me.
Janice Metcalf-Drumm
Oswego
