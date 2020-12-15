To the editor,
While passing through social media Wednesday night, I saw Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s live town hall on COVID-19. He gave a brief presentation then answered several questions submitted by residents. I was impressed with our mayor’s ability to answer every question with substance and detail while explaining it in layman’s terms. A lot of the questions I had wondered about myself, and Barlow’s answers shed light on the confusing aspect of the virus, testing and quaratine protocols.
The online town hall format was an easy way for people to learn more about all that is going on, and the mayor did a great job. I hope he does more of these as time goes on, and I encourage people to watch. They should advertise ahead of time so more people know to tune in.
Health and happiness to all,
Tom Holland
Oswego
