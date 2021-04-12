To the editor,
While reading the paper regarding the New York state budget and realizing it is a compromising budget, but still contains many excellent features, it was not surprising to read that Assemblyman William Barclay and State Senator Patty Ritchie vowed to vote against it.
Why was I not surprised to see that they were both going to vote no? Reviewing their past history from 2019 to present, Assemblyman Barclay (Minority Leader) has voted NO, 84 percent of the time on all the bills that passed and Senator Ritchie voted NO, 77 percent of the time. They have an average of voting NO collectively at an 80 percent rate which is astonishing, and a bit embarrassing. The bills that they have voted against were all passed by large margins in the Assembly and Senate and mostly benefited the people of NYS in voting rights ,improved environment, human rights, and gun safety.
During this period there were around 174 bills passed by the two bodies, and these two representatives voted collectively no 139 times. They voted against all of the voting improvement bills which included increased absentee voting to protect people from contracting or spreading disease during a pandemic. They voted No on environmental issues, specifically to prohibit the use of known cancer causing agents (glyphosate) weed killers on state property and no to increase protections of certain streams and protected waterways. It was interesting that they actually voted yes to increase the age to 21 to purchase tobacco products, but voted no to prohibit smoking in public parks. They voted no, prohibiting the police force from racial profiling, and no to disclosing law enforcement disciplinary records and voted no on prohibition on discrimination based on gender identity or expression.
Barclay voted no to reduce the waiting time form 7 weeks to 1 week for workers on strike to receive unemployment benefits, and they voted no to establish a 30 day waiting period should a potential gun buyer fail to pass the initial survey conducted through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, as well as voting against the prohibition bump stocks.
This is just a short list of the bills that they have voted against, and most all of them were for the benefit of the people, especially voting rights during a pandemic. Their approach to improved voting rights seems to parallel that of the state Georgia.
Representatives in our state government are certainly entitled to express their views through their votes, but when 80 percent of the time they vote against bills that benefit the public, it might be time to question their motives and consider other candidates that are more inclined to help the public through improved laws, not voting against bills to hinder them. We are fortunate that we have a majority of our state government that wants to help the people and show it in the way that they vote.
Dick Atkins
Oswego
