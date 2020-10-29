To the editor,
I am the CEO/Chairman of Health Way, a homegrown small business employing hundreds of residents located in Pulaski. A top manufacturer of high-quality indoor air purification systems, our company has been a leader in indoor environmental quality solutions for more than 30 years and its air purification systems are used worldwide for medical facilities, clean rooms, hotels, cruise ships, and private residences. Health Way manufactures a full range of medical-grade air cleaners for a variety of customers, such as Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Health System, Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and North Shore University Hospital, as well as the entire Oswego Health System.
Regardless of size or sector, operating a business in New York state presents specific challenges. On occasion, we have reached out to Assemblyman Will Barclay for assistance with navigating governmental red tape or expanding our products into new markets. Will has a strong desire to see a local company grow and expand, and has always gone above and beyond to advocate for our company and its employees.
Will Barclay is the right person to assure job expansion and economic development in the region. He has been a valuable partner for local businesses and has always fought for measures to enable communities and businesses to prosper. During these challenging times, he has the experience and the commitment to get our local economy back on track. He was earned my vote for state Assembly and I would encourage you to support his re-election.
Sincerely,
Vincent Lobdell Sr.
CEO/chairman, Health Way
Pulaski
