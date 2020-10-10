To the editor,
As much as I agree that our rural transportation in Oswego County was in dire need of being revamped, I have to disagree with any misleading claims that Assemblyman Will Barclay has not been active and engaged on rural transportation issues.
As the chairman of the Oswego County Transportation Advisory Committee, I have been in regular contact with his office and have direct discussions with Assemblyman Barclay on these issues. At his request, he has received ongoing updates on our committee’s progress.
I did attend the meeting in Pulaski where PALS discussed how the lack of public transportation was affecting their community and I explained to them how the county was actively reviewing all options while working with Oswego County Opportunities to help increase routes. In January, the County Legislature approved hiring a mobility manager to coordinate all the separate entities that deal with transportation as well as expanding the idea of Volunteer Transportation.
This organized effort will result in residents having greater access to work, food, school, medical and recreation regardless of where they live in Oswego County.
Although COVID has impacted the rate our progress, Assemblyman Barclay, the Oswego County Legislature and the Transportation Advisory Committee are very confident that we are well on the road to our goal of access to transportation for everyone.
Keep an eye out for more information regarding the changes and opportunities for our local transportation system.
Mary Ellen Chesbro
Oswego County Legislator
Pennellville
