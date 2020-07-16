To the editor,
I’m 67 years old with minor respiratory issues. You could say that I am at high risk if I get the Chinese virus.
I am raising my thirteen year old grandson. If he goes back to school it will put me at risk of illness or death. I am willing to take that risk. My grandson needs to go back to school.
The science of this virus is very clear. Our kids are at low risk of serious illness or death from the Chinese virus. Our relatively young teachers are at very low risk of dying from the Chinese virus. Children have been shown to cause a very low rate of transmission of the virus. They are themselves, at very low risk, and they present very low risk to the rest of us. I am not afraid, and if I was, I would still want my child to go back to school.
I’m an old white man. I have lived my life. If I lose the rest of it because I advocated for my grandson to go to school, ill count my life to have been well spent. I am not willing to sacrifice the future of our children in exchange for the safety of living in a cage.
Many European schools have already opened, and their children are not experiencing the horrifying consequences that our hysterical media are predicting. The results are already in. Opening the schools does not increase the risk of the Chinese virus spreading. Europe, and Asia and many other countries are proving that fact on a daily basis. Facts are facts.
Another important fact is the simple truth that our children suffer many other dramatic risks and consequences if they do not go back to school. Suicide. Obesity. Depression. Malnutrition. Undetected abuse. Lack of mental health care. Social isolation. Video game addiction. Boredom. Lack of intellectual growth.
Our kids need to go back to school, whether the teacher unions like it or not. If our schools do not re-open, our teachers should not be paid for doing nothing. Let them do without income like all the small businesses that were destroyed by the crazy lockdowns imposed by our fearless leaders.
Online learning is not a solution. Most kids simply do not participate. They do not learn effectively sitting in front of a computer. And what about music, and art, and physical education, and just plain moving around? My grandson is a classic example of what a waste of time online learning is. I pushed him constantly to do his lessons online during the last school shutdown. He learned absolutely nothing, and then went back to his video games.
His intellectual growth was stunted by the last lockdown. Another school closing will be catastrophic for him.
Our kids need to go back to school, and if they don’t, our teachers and administrators shouldn’t be paid. They plan on continuing their wonderful wages and benefits for doing nothing, and of course the unions plan on continuing to receive the massive amounts of dues that they collect. That attitude is a disgrace. Our teachers should be in the streets protesting to re-open our schools. Instead, their union leaders are preaching hysteria and fear. Even though the science disproves those arguments.
My grandson needs to go back to school, and if that results in my life being shortened, it is a price I will gladly pay. Our children are our future. I am willing to take great risks to make sure that they have the future they deserve. If our teachers are afraid to take the minimal risks of doing their job, they should seriously think about a different career.
If our schools do nor re-open, the rest of us should seriously consider not paying our school taxes.
Sincerely,
Fran Hoefer
Oswego
