To the editor,
The Office of County Clerk will be on the ballot for Oswego County in 2020.
My career in the county clerk’s office began as an index clerk doing my best to learn every facet of the office. In 2009, I became deputy county clerk of operations under then county clerk, the Honorable George J. Williams. I had the pleasure of serving the office with Mr. Williams until his death in 2012 and continued with the office in 2013 when Mr. Backus was elected and sworn in.
Recently I have been approached by a few interested parties and asked if I would consider running for county clerk. After much deliberation with my family and colleagues, I have decided to remove my name from consideration. I will be supporting Oswego County Majority Leader Terry Wilbur for Oswego County Clerk.
I first met Terry in 2008 when he was a clerk with the county clerk’s office. From day one he showed an interest in county government and, in particular, the operations of the county clerk’s office. Over the past decade, Terry has proven himself to be a conscientious civic leader who has diligently represented the taxpayers of Oswego County. I believe he has all the necessary tools to be a successful county clerk. I hope you will join me supporting Terry Wilbur for Oswego County Clerk.
Respectfully submitted,
Matthew Bacon
Mexico
