To the editor,
The 2020 Presidential Election is now over, and these past four years have been exhausting for all of us.
I have been actively involved in the political arena in many capacities for nearly all of my adult life. In all that time, I have never seen so much tension and acrimony among our elected officials and ordinary citizens. We should not let our philosophical beliefs and strong opinions get in the way of relationships with family and friends. Unfortunately, that has been the case far too often and the disagreements have become personal and extremely vicious. It is now time to put these differences aside and resume the civility in this count.
After the 2016 election, I was asked if I thought the country would now become “more unified.” I did not foresee it, but I did not want to be right about it. The arguments got more heated and those in the discussions fiercely tried to convince the other they were right. In most cases, no minds were changed no matter how much information was presented. It has been especially bad on social media platforms.
We have a president-elect who is actively seeking a resolution to all of the divisiveness in this country but he can not do it alone. Last month, Joe Biden went to the Gettysburg National Military Park to address this issue. At the site of one of the most brutal battles of the American Civil War, Biden proclaimed that he will be “A President for all Americans.” If this nation can recover from that conflict, we can certainly recover from these last four years.
Starting in January, both houses of Congress will be near equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans in their respective chambers. Twenty years ago, the United States Senate was equally split. Not long afterwards, one party controlled one house, and the other party controlled the other. They made it work! Congress, starting in 2021, will be in a similar situation again. They can make this work again, and so can all Americans.
The COVID-19 pandemic is still a serious problem and the entire nation needs to be on the same page to beat this.
President Donald Trump motivated many people to be more involved in our communities. Now it is my hope that they stay involved, contribute to the daily dialogue and help seek common ground.
With the Holiday Season approaching, now is a good time to mend fences and rebuild bridges.
Dan Farfaglia
Fulton
