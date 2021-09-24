OSWEGO — Oswego City School District officials will seek to address a recent brawl at the new Oswego High School turf fi eld with added security and an emphasis on conflict resolution strategies among students.
At Tuesday’s Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Mathis Calvin III referenced the physical altercation that occurred Sept. 10 and resulted in at least three arrests made by Oswego police. The incident coincided with the Bucs varsity football team’s dramatic comeback victory against the Phoenix Firebirds.
Oswego Police Department (OPD) arrested Nicole Rivera, 36, of Oswego, who allegedly brandished a knife during a fight with several individuals in the presence of people under the age of 17, according to police investigators. She was charged with misdemeanors for endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
OPD also arrested Jenny Rivera, 35, of Oswego, who was allegedly engaged in a fight with several individuals. Jenny Rivera was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, as police investigators noted she was in the presence of minors.
A 17-year-old was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, with police alleging the individual engaged in a physical altercation causing annoyance and alarm to bystanders, according to OPD investigators.
All three were released on appearance tickets and due back in Oswego City Court Thursday.
At Tuesday’s OCSD meeting, Calvin said the matter has been resolved, noting district administrators and Oswego High School (OHS) Principal Ryan Lanigan have met with students and parents. Calvin added the district has applied disciplinary measures from the code of conduct where necessary.
“(Lanigan) has met with staff and gone over strategies to resolve concerns in the future, but also has tried to make sure everyone is all set and moving smoothly throughout the school,” Calvin said. “We are emphasizing conflict resolution skills as well.”
Calvin noted the transition back to a full-time, in-person schedule has been hard on some students, following a two-year period that featured months of remote learning away from school facilities and peers.
“As students are re-entering schools, we really need to pay attention to conflict resolution,” Calvin said. “These are folks who have been out of those normal routines at school and we are making sure we help reteach that. We are making sure that we have practices in place to support students as they come back.”
The district plans to institute a policy for student athletes of middle school age and younger to feel safer during athletic contests.
“(We are implementing new changes to security) because of the outcomes from the last game, but also to make sure we are keeping everyone safe,” Calvin said. “One of the things we are going to be asking — especially for parents for students from middle school age on down — is that they please come accompany the students. We have a high number of younger children with no adult supervision. But we really want parents to come whenever possible to make sure everyone stays safe.”
The district will also make available an OHS anonymous tip hotline later this week, seeking community input on potential behavioral issues among students and staff.
Calvin emphasized the role the community will play in using the hotline.
“If you hear something, we want you to say something,” he said. “This is another venue for people to share if there is some kind of conflict that they hear about to be able to make sure we keep things safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.