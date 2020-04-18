Willis E. Rice, 87, passed away on March 14, 2020 at The Rucki Hospice Care Center in Zephyrhills, Florida.
He was born in Fulton NY and is the son of the late Claude and Doris (Clark) Rice. He attended Mexico Central Schools. He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Ruby A. (Treat) Rice, in 1996. He lived most of his life in Volney NY. In his early years, he was a First Lieutenant in the National Guard and he worked for General Electric, ITT, and Automatic Electric which took him and his family to Germany, Panama, Florida, and Washington State. He then worked for Black Clawson and Nestle. He retired from Nestle in 1995. He had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. He is survived by his four children, W. Gregory Rice, Kenneth (Denise) Rice, Ronald (Kim Sullivan) Rice, Brenda (Lorenzo Augello) (Rice) Langdon, 10 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Richard Rice, and his sisters Fern (Rice) Parsons, and Donna (Rice) Clark and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Volney, NY will be held for his family at a future date.
