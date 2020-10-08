William Roy Hiler, 85, passed peacefully at Crouse Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
The son of the late Walter Hiler and Dorothy Cummings Hiler, William was born on Feb. 5, 1935 in Fulton Hospital. He graduated from Phoenix High School, attended Lemoyne College, and joined the Army for a brief stint as a tank driver.
William was one of the first computer programmers in Oswego County and also the state of New York. He ran track in high school, having been named “Fastest Man in Oswego County” according to him. He loved auto racing, fishing, reading books, classic movies, and cultivating the persona of the Grumpy Old Man. He could often be seen sitting on his front stoop and reading.
William was predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife, Carolyn.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn of Woodland, California; his brother, Lawrence of Phoenix, and a sister-in-law, Donna (Guyle) Rogers of Clifton Park. His wife, Carolyn, had several nieces and nephews, all of whom have been a great joy to William in his later years. Carolyn’s niece Brenda (Guyle) LaMay, nephew James Guyle, and James’ wife Robin were all present upon his passing.
Joint graveside services for William and Carolyn will be held Saturday at the New Haven Cemetery and attendance is at the discretion of the family.
Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc., Mexico, New York.
Online condolences: www.harterfuneralhome.com
Commented