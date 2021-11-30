William N. Scoville, 75, a resident of Kingdom Road in Volney, passed away Sunday at Seneca Hill Manor.
Bill was born in Fulton, the son of the late William P. and Eva (Clemons) Scoville.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and served two tours in Vietnam.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver and worked at a gravel pit. He was also the owner of several small businesses, including Jim’s Redemption, Driveways Unlimited, and Fulton Lawn Mower.
He was a great husband, dad, and grandfather who will be missed by many.
Bill is survived by his wife, Debbie (Broadwell) Scoville of Volney; five daughters, Jacquelyn Scoville of Fulton, Katherine (Doug) Furbeck of Camden, Linda (Kenny) King of Fulton, Donna (Bob Kunelius) Holmes of Oswego, and Tina (Dave) Lambert of Oswego; four sons, William N. Scoville Jr. of Austin, Texas, Christian J. (Tracy) Scoville of Fulton, Charles (Becky) Ramsey of Kentucky, and Leon (Nikki Patterson) Holmes of Oswego; a brother, Theron (Bonnie) Scoville of Pulaski; two sisters, Corabeth Allen of Fulton, and Florence (Buck) Graham of Fulton; 28 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Sally Kolb; and two brothers, Donald Scoville and Richard Scoville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at the Fulton Elks Club.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego.
Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
