William M. Romanoff, 72; of Oswego passed away peacefully Tuesday April 14, 2020 at Morningstar Care Center, Oswego. He was born in Fulton, NY to the late William and Anne (Rypokis) Romanoff. He was a resident of New Haven most of his life until more recently when he moved to Oswego. Mr. Romanoff retired from Nestles Co., Fulton after 33 years of employment. He enjoyed “his” Yankees and watching movies. Mr. Romanoff was pre-deceased by his wife Marguerite Romanoff, and brother David Romanoff. He is survived by his daughter: Shawna (Stephanie Hannock) Romanoff of Oswego, step children: Margie Clark, Carolyn Nelson, Billy Criss, Tammy Stevens; siblings: Paul Romanoff of Oswego and Linda Allen of Indiana, and 4 granddaughters and 1 grandson and several nieces and nephews. Due to the national outbreak the family has decided to have a private committal service graveside with private burial at Fairdale Cemetery, Hannibal. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY has care of the arrangements.
