William M. Rohn

FULTON — William Miles Rohn, 89, of Fulton, passed peacefully Oct. 29, 2020, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, after a courageous battle with cancer
Mr. Rohn was born in Massillon, Ohio, on June 13, 1931 to the late Frederick and Mary (Webb) Rohn. He had been a resident of Fulton for 35 years.
Mr. Rohn retired from The Campbell Soup Company where he worked for 42 years as a District Sales Manager. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, and yardwork.
Bill was an excellent baseball player and he took pride in coaching Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. He also rooted for the Cleveland Indians and Syracuse University.
He was predeceased by his first wife Elizabeth “Betty” Gleason, and his brother Richard Rohn.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Paula (Talamo) Rohn of Fulton; his children, Denyse (Jeff) McCoy of West Point, Iowa; Cynthia Alt of Grand Rapids, Michigan; William E. (Wendy) Rohn of Kentwood, Michigan; Cheri Rohn of Liverpool, New York; Derry (Patrick) Micale of Cicero, New York; Stephen (Teresa) Rohn of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Karen (Randy) Stoughtenger of Baldwinsville, New York; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately.
Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton.
Donations may be made to Paws & Effect, 2035 county Route 1, Oswego, NY 13126.
Face masks, hand sanitizing and capacity limits will apply in adherence of the NYS Mandates. Guests will be invited in as others exit.
