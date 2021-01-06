FULTON — William L. Stevens, 93, of Fulton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 due to COVID-19.
Born in Rome, New York, he was a son to the late Leverne J. and Irma (Hughes) Stevens. He was enlisted in the United States Army serving during World War II.
Bill was a lifelong resident of Fulton and worked in various positions at Nestle Co., retiring in 1992. He loved going on long drives, traveling, and old cars, never missing a car show. If you knew Bill, you would know he would never ride in a dirty car. He will always be remembered for his love of washing cars.
Bill and his wife, Lina were avid snowmobilers and loved riding with their family and friends. He lived across the road from the Oswego County Airport and enjoyed having a front row seat watching the planes.
He was an active member of Mount Pleasant Church for many years, serving on the board of trustees.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, Lina B. (Lathrop) Stevens.
Surviving are his three sons, Mark (Valerie), Scott, and Wesley (Mary); one granddaughter, Heather (Brett) Colline; four grandsons, Christopher (Rung), Matthew (Melissa), Joel (Tammy) and Joshua (Lindsey) Stevens; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Pat Rookey; and several nieces and nephews.
At this time, services will be held privately.
Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in the spring.
Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
