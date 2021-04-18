William Joseph Germain Jr. went home to be with the Lord on April 14, 2021 in Weatherford, Oklahoma after a long illness. Bill, Billy, or Billy Joe as he was called was with the love of his life Nancy Germain and his daughter Karen at the time of his passing. Bill was born on April 8, 1957 in Oswego, NY to the late William “Wimpy” Germain Sr. and Gloria Germain. He was the oldest of three children. He spent a lot of his adult life in Florida, where he met Nancy.
One of his favorite places to spend time was on the beach. Nancy and he would eventually get married on Oct. 12, 1985 on the beach surrounded by friends and family.
Later in life, he moved to Texas, then Oklahoma to be closer to his children and grandchildren. Throughout his life he was an avid race car fan. He loved to spend time at the Oswego Speedway, once he moved to Texas, he enjoyed attending races at Texas Motor Speedway. His favorite NASCAR driver was Jeff Gordon, to the distaste of his son and grand-daughter Breanna.
He enjoyed working in his yard and helping others make improvements to their landscape. One of his favorite past times was going to garage / yard sales with Nancy. He had a habit of finding the ugliest dogs, bringing them home, and loving them unconditionally. He was always willing to help someone which resulted in numerous friendships. He enjoyed cooking and his family loved his eggplant parmesan, spaghetti with meatballs, meatloaf, and fried potato concoction.
His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his wife Nancy of Weatherford, OK. His son Matt (Billye) Germain of Oswego, NY; daughter Karen (Todd) Compton of Weatherford, OK; son Todd (Shelly) Mehl of Priceville, Al. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren: Angela, John, Dalton, Breanna, Trey, Rhett, and Peyton. He was blessed to meet his great grandchildren: Dodge, Carder and Ivy. He is also survived by his brother Mike (Sandy) Germain, sister Lisa (Frank) Giglio, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He leaves several life-long friends.
In a continuance of his wish to help others, Bill donated his remains to help with research at Oklahoma University. Instead of a service, he requested his family have a cookout together in his remembrance.
