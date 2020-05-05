William James Fisher, 86, went to be with his heavenly Father on April 26, 2020, in Athens, Georgia.
He was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on May 20, 1933 to Albert and Hilda Fisher. He served in the Navy and fought in the Korean War. Bill married Phyllis Bahoric on June 18, 1960. They had four children, Dan (Cara) Fisher, John Paul (Deirdre) Fisher, Tom (Erin) Fisher and Patty (Sil) Colalancia. In 1970, Bill and Phyllis moved to Fulton, New York. Bill was employed for 25 years at Alcan, and he worked as an engineer at the Oswego Works facility. Bill was a communicant of Holy Family Church in Fulton, New York. Bill and Phyllis recently moved to Athens, Ga., to be closer to Patty and family. Bill enjoyed golfing with his sons and friends, was a talented artist, but most importantly, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
William was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Hilda Fisher, his siblings Albert (Ruthie) Fisher and Mildred Fisher.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Phyllis, his four children, and ten grandchildren: Kelsey, Thomas, Annastasia (Dan and Cara), Christopher and Matthew (John Paul and Deirdre), Owen, Grace and Tommy (Tom and Erin), and Maria and Sil, (Patty and Sil). Bill is also survived by his siblings Lail (Jim) Bailey, Laura (Bob) Oherrick, Margie (Jimmy) Lach, and Paul Fisher.
A Catholic funeral mass was held on April 28, 2020, with immediate family and officiated by Father Michael of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Athens, Georgia. prior to cremation. A mass to celebrate the life of William and a burial will take place at a later date in his home town of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
