William J. McCarthy, 89, of Oswego, passed away on March 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Earl (Shooter) McCarthy and Helen McCarthy.
He served in the USAF during the Korean War. He also served as the Executive Assistant to Mayor William Cahill from 1984-1988. Their Administration developed and constructed the Oswego Riverwalk, established the sister-city program with the island of Montserrat leading to the first Harborfest celebration. They were responsible for the establishment of Veterans Memorial Park and the Bridge Street tree planting.
He is survived by his wife Jeannette, daughter Karen McCarthy of Webster, son Kevin McCarthy of Boston, and two grandsons.
A memorial service is planned for this summer at Fort Ontario.
Commented