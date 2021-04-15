OSWEGO — William J. H. (Bill) Reed II, 69, of Oswego passed away on April 11, 2021.
Born in Syracuse, William was the son of the late William J. H. and June Irene (Cronk) Reed.
Bill earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Syracuse University in 1973 and his Master’s Degree from the University of Toronto in 1974. He worked for Oswego County a total of 38 years and retired in 2013. Bill started his career in the Oswego County Clerk’s Office and then worked at the Department of Social Services, retiring as the supervisor of adult protective services.
In 1975, he married the love of his life, Michele Bazan Reed, started a family, and raised their children, Katherine and Michael.
Bill was very involved with the Oswego community and volunteered many hours for the greater good. He served as Union President for CSEA COOP Unit and also the president of the Board of Directors of The Children’s Center.
Bill was an active member of St. Stephen the King Church where he was an usher, involved with the church festival, a religious education instructor and director of Religious Education, and the president of the Parish Council.
Bill will be missed by many and leaves behind his loving family, his wife of 45 years, Michele; their children, Michael Reed of Oswego and Katherine Reed (Greg Brown) of California; three brothers, Ryan (Carol) Reed of Fulton, Jeffrey (Reba) Reed of Colorado and Daniel (Janet) Reed of Fulton; a sister, Laurie (Chuck) Schloss of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, in Christ the Good Shepherd Church, 50 E. Mohawk St., Oswego. Please register with the church office at 343-2333.
Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the Children Center’s of Oswego, 300 Washington Blvd., attention Cathy Lea; or to the Children’s Christmas Fund or Project lifesavers 911.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
