William Jon Gray Sr., native of Fulton, New York and son of the late Theodore and Marguerite Parsons Gray, died unexpectedly on Aug. 30, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia, after a battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jeaneen Best.
He is survived by his sister, Sandra Denniston of Fulton, New York; wife Beth Bare Gray; sons William Jr., Dylan and Jacob; adoring daughters Christine, Stephanie and Sarah; grandchildren Christopher, Gray, Vivian, Anna and Felicity; great-grandaughter Phoebe; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a devoted husband, loving father, dear friend and proud Marine. If he were to leave you with one piece of advice it would be to always be good, but never ever, ever (under any circumstances) behave. Rest in peace. We love you.
A funeral service honoring the life of Bill will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel.
A private interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
You can view the service which will be LiveStreamed either by going to the Tom M. Wages Facebook page or by clicking the blue link on the obituary page on their website.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, “A Family Company,” 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences: www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Commented