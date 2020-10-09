OSWEGO — William H. Chorley, 68, of Oswego, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on October 7, 2020.
Born in DeRuyter New York, Bill was the son of the late William H. and Marie E. (Kaiser) Chorley.
Bill earned his Associates Degree from SUNY Alfred. He was employed by NRG for 36 years, retiring as Chief Technician.
Bill was a life member of the Elks and was an Esteemed Loyal Knight. He served as the District Audit Chairman for the Ontario District.
Bill was an involved community member and had a love for sports. He coached Oswego Little League for 15 years, was a Yankee Baseball enthusiast, and was an avid bowler and member of the Oswego Bowling Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed golfing and travel.
Bill is survived by his companion, Lolly Malone, and his loving children, Elizabeth (Shawn) Best of Fulton, Michael Chorley of Oswego, and Brian (Kati) Chorley of California; his sisters, Bonnie (Dale) Jones of Liberty Lake, Washington, Mary Lougee of Mexico, New York, and Kathy (Chris) Wright of Leesburg, Florida; three grandchildren, Leah Chorley, Brycen Best and Madelyn Best; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in St. Peter Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Bill’s name to the Elks National Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave. Chicago, Il 60614-2256.
Commented