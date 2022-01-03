William Edward Stell Sr., 93, of Lyons, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica, NY.
Friends and family to call from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church, 35 Broad St. in Lyons. Burial will be in S. Lyons Cemetery.
Mr. Stell was born on June 19, 1928 in Lyons, NY, the son of the late Clinton and Maude Libby Stell. For many years, he was a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Town of Lyons; along with being a part-time farmer for many years.
He is survived by a daughter Donna Dingman; a son Michael (Pamela) Stell; eight grandchildren and many great grandchildren; a sister Dorothy DeBout. He was predeceased by his wife Ivy; a son William Stell, Jr.; three sisters Mary Jane, Betty, and Barbara.
