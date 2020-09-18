OSWEGO — New York native William E. Donovan passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, surrounded by his family following a brief battle with cancer.
Born in 1930, Bill served 12 years in the United States Coast Guard as a Radioman First Class and served in the Korean War.
Bill met his wife of 63 years – Charlotte, in Moriches Long Island and returned to Oswego to raise a family. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 28 years, transferring to central Florida to escape the cold winters and to finish his career with the Post Office.
Bill enjoyed more than 30 years of retirement – filled with traveling, golfing, attending NASCAR races, gardening, and enjoying watching his children and grandchildren grow up.
Bill is survived by his wife Charlotte; sister Norma; and five children, Matthew, William, Timothy, Doreen and James. He will be certainly missed by his nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister Eileen, and brothers Donald, James, and Richard.
Bill was a loving and gentle soul. A thoughtful, kind and giving parent and a good friend – Bill will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to one of the numerous charities Bill supported: National Lung Association, Disabled Veterans, Hospice, or the Society of Wayward Squirrels..
