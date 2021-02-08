William C. Chambers, a former resident of Oswego passed away on Feb. 6 in Albany, New York.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. from Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Paul.
Anyone attending the Mass needs to call CTGS at St. Paul at 315-343-2333 to register.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from the Dowdle Funeral Home at a time to be announced. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced in accordance with New York state mandates.
A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Palladium-Times.
