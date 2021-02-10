William C. Chambers, 94, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at St. Peter’s Hospice Inn.
William, born July 22, 1926 in Manhattan, the son of William J. Chambers and Frances G. Chambers (Holohan).
Bill graduated from St. Anne’s Academy, New York City, where he earned several academic awards including medals for French and English.
Bill enlisted in the United States Navy while still in high school. He was called to service on his 18th birthday. He was sent to Seneca Lake for training and was assigned to the USS Vesuvius in 1945. Bill was honorably discharged in June 1946 at the end of the war.
After his discharge, Bill went home to Burlingham, New York to be with his mother. It was here he met and married the love of his life, Frances M. Clare. They enjoyed more than 66 years together before Fran’s passing in 2014. They enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas, taking rides together and going out for a delicious meal.
Bill joined the New York State Police in 1949, serving in numerous posts and attaining the rank of lieutenant before retiring in 1969.
Upon his retirement from the NYS Police, he then went on to become the director of security at SUNY Morrisville. It is believed he took this post so he could keep his Eagle eye on his daughter who was a student there.
Bill and Fran moved to Oswego, New York, where he worked as one of the security managers at Nine Mile Point for 12 years.
Bill and Fran lived a full and happy life together. Together they served their community through their work with both the Knights of Columbus, where he was the Grand Knight one year and the American Legion. They are now reunited for all of eternity.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Catherine J. Goggin; grandchildren Jay Goggin (Amy) and Rebecca Poole (John); great-grandchildren Addyson Poole and Henry, William and Emme Goggin; and his niece, Suzanne Naylor (Phil) and her children Justin and Jennifer. Additionally, he is survived by his best friend, Eli Ortega.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Paul.
Anyone attending the Mass needs to call CTGS at St. Paul’s at 315-343-2333 to register.
Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Dowdle Funeral Home. Facemasks and social distancing will be enforced in accordance with New York State mandates.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org or a charity of your choosing in memory of William.
Commented