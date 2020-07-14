William 'Billy' T. Bruce

William “Billy” Thomas Bruce, 64, of Wilson, North Carolina, formerly of Scriba, New York and Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 8, 2020.
Born and raised in Scriba, Billy was the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Shellington) Bruce.
Billy spent 17 years in the United States Navy. He was a Vietnam veteran on board the USS Bausell ship. He later worked at Carrier in Syracuse, Tropicana in Florida, and Avanta Nursing Home in the maintenance department in Wilson, North Carolina. After he retired from Avanta Nursing Home, he serviced air conditioners for families in his area.
He was well known in his community as a very kind and generous person and very involved in his local church. He founded a ministry in Bradenton called Helping of Grace Ministries to reach out to the homeless and families in need, a program which he ran for more than 13 years.
Billy loved to hunt and fish. He was a big fan of NASCAR. He liked college football and loved the Florida State Seminoles. He also loved pro wrestling, college basketball and girls softball. He also loved to travel to New York and Florida to see family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Eric Bruce.
He was a wonderful father to his only son, Daniel Edward Bruce and loved his daughter-in-law Carla Bruce. He was a very proud grandfather of his eight grandchildren, Daniel Jr., Alicia, Zacheriah, Isaiah, Hannah, Joy, Joshua and Elizabeth.
Billy is also survived by his brothers, Charles Jr., Robert, Richard (Rick) and Frank Bruce; his sisters, June Copper, Sandra Maschino, Jacqueline Gainey and Shelly Pierce; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his cousin and best friend Joe Wills.
He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A memorial service will be determined at a later date.
He will be buried in his hometown, Oswego, New York, alongside his parents.
Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Billy.
