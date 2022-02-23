Wilbur Dix Jr., 88, of Phoenix, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 20, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Syracuse, NY, to the late Wilbur and Emma (Smith) Dix Sr. Mr. Dix was a United States Veteran having served in the Army from 1953 to 1955 being released honorably to transfer to the USAR to complete 8 years of service under the Universal Military Training and Service Act. He retired after 25+ years with General Motors, Syracuse, NY. Mr. Dix was an avid outdoorsman and was an active fisherman and hunter for many years. He and his wife enjoyed sharing interests and he always chose to ask her first to accompany him when it came to all activities including hunting and traveling. Mr. Dix was also a talented maker of beautiful walking sticks. He was pre-deceased by his son Mark Dix and two siblings: Nancy Greenwood and Beverly Briggs. Mr. Dix is survived by his wife of 47 years: Ruth Dix of Phoenix, NY; their children: Susan Hobaica of AZ; Ronald (Patty) Green of Palermo, NY; Cynthia (John) Pileski of Marcellus, NY; Timothy (Gale) Riddell of Phoenix, NY; Steve Riddell of Palermo, NY; and Shane (Trina) Riddell of Palermo, NY; their daughter-in-law: Heidi Dix; his siblings: Robert Dix of Fulton, NY, and Joan Andres of FL; 19 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made in honor of Wilbur Dix to the Oswego County Humane Society 29 W. Seneca St. #1542; Oswego, NY 13126.
