Wendy L. Victory, age 46, born Aug. 10, 1974, a resident of Buffalo, New York, passed away on July 6, 2021, with her loving companion, Walt by her side. She had fought a brave battle with breast cancer and had been in remission for many years.
Wendy was predeceased by her parents, Frederick M. Victory and her mother, Jean A. (Hollenbeck) Victory. Wendy leaves behind daughters, Destiny A. Currier of Fulton, New York and Alysha A. Currier of Brewerton, New York; sons, Christopher N. Currier and Brad L. Currier both of Fulton, New York; five grandchildren whom she loved, adored and cherished with all her heart, Keyiara, Kingsley, Luke, Ayden and Vivianna, sister, Tina (Robert) Smart of Oswego; brothers, Barry (Sue) and Eric (Bridgette).
Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1pm at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St.
Fulton, New York 13069. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.
Commented