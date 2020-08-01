OSWEGO — Wayne W. Woolson, 83, of Oswego, New York, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York.
He was born in New Haven, son of the late Stanley and Jennie Rathbun Woolson. He was a Machinist for Cambridge Filter.
He was predeceased by his sons, Richard S. Woolson and John W. Woolson, and his daughter, Sharon Snyder.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary Cullen Woolson; his son, Howard R. Woolson; daughter Kathryn Woolson; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; his brother, Rodney Woolson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in the North Scriba Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, New York.
