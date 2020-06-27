SARASOTA, FL — Wayne Gary Kuzawski, 65, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida.
His surviving family are Denise Russell of Scriba New York; Cheryl Bockheim of Syracuse, New York; Kimberly McLaughlin of Oswego, New York; Colleen Woodruff and Donna Morrell of Fulton, New York; and sweet little Jimmy McLaughlin of Rome, New York. He is also survived by his daughter and many nieces, and nephews especially one special nephew Lance W McLaughlin.
Wayne Gary Kozlowski was a veteran of the United States Air Force Station out of Arizona. Serving in Thailand, the Philippines South Pacific.
Wayne loved doing many things including electrical and very technical tasks. The more complicated the better for him as he had a very bright mind.
Wayne leaves this world for the next as we are left in wonder and amazement in all his accomplishments over his lifespan of achievements.
Wayne will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
There will be no funeral arrangements; only a small family memorial for remembrance on Lake Ontario.
