Wayne A. Mosher Sr., 91, of 34638 Schwendy Drive, Carthage, passed away May 21, 2021 at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident.
Born on March 24, 1930 in Middlebury Center, Pennsylvania, son of Richard Mosher and Wanda Goodwin, he graduated from South Side High School in Elmira, New York. Following school, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War helping to rebuild Germany from October 1950-November 1953. He returned to school and received his associate's degree from Alfred Agricultural and Technical School. He then worked for Niagara Mohawk until his retirement in 1989 as assistant administrator at Nine Mile Point Nuclear Plant in Oswego.
He married Jacquelyn M. Dickerson on Dec. 20, 1952. She worked at SUNY Oswego and was also a professional seamstress.
Wayne was a founding member of the Hannawa Falls Volunteer Fire Department, member of the Masons, Carthage American Legion, former member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge, and a jack of all trades.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Jacquelyn M. Mosher, Carthage; two sons and their wives, Wayne A. (Kelly) Mosher, Oswego, and Daniel L. (Sandra L.) Mosher, Carthage; a daughter and son-in-law, Melinda A. (Samuel) Vivlemore, Oswego; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Kindra) Mosher, Erin (Jay) Wiley, Lyndsie (Ken) Jones, Richard (Venita) Mosher, Eric Mosher, Amanda (Michael) Kaine and Kara Swindells; 14 great-grandchildren, Breana, Ryan, Alec, Nick, Scott, Arianna, Leo, Elliott, Ethan, Lavender, Olive, Ivan, Oden and Gracie; a brother, David Mosher, Millerton, Pennsylvania; a sister, Sandra Dwork, Hendersonville, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 27 at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.
The funeral service with military honors will follow at noon at the funeral home.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Hillside Cemetery in Champion, New York.
Donations may be made to Samaritan Summit Village Activities Program
