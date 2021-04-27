FULTON — Warren Jenkins, 94, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney.
He was born in Fulton, New York to the late Lester and Edith (Perrigo) Jenkins. Mr. Jenkins remained a life resident of Fulton.
In 1944, Warren enlisted in the United States Navy, having fought in the European Theater during World War II while serving on the U.S.S. Hunter Marshall (a destroyer-escort) stationed in the North Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea.
After his honorable discharge in 1946, Warren enlisted in the Navy Reserve and served until 1950 as a ship signalman and a signal-and-radio operator on a landing craft.
Mr. Jenkins was honored with the Navy and Marine Corps Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation at Normandy, NYS Conspicuous Service Cross, World War II Victory Medal, Navy Reserve Medal, European Theater of Operation Medal, American Theater of Operation Medal, and the Normandy Medal from England.
Upon return from the military, Mr. Jenkins worked as a tool and die maker at Sealright, Fulton Tool Co., and Black Clawson, from which he retired in 1992.
He was a member of the National Association of Destroyer Veterans, MA; a 50+ year member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 569, Fulton, and a past member of the Veterans Council, where he has served on the Flag Committee for more than 10 years.
Warren was a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus for more than 50 years, having served as Past Grand Knight of the 43rd Degree, and Navigator of the 4th Degree. He was also a Past Commander of the Color Corps and a former District Deputy of the 84th District.
Mr. Jenkins had been a communicant of Holy Family Church, Fulton serving as an usher, greeter and willing volunteer. He was a current communicant of Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton.
Mr. Jenkins was also honored as Fulton’s 2005 Veteran of the Year and served as the 25th Memorial Day Salute Parade Grand Marshal. He was instrumental in the creation of the “Walk of History” at the Fulton War Memorial honoring those who served their country in the military.
Warren is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Arlene Jenkins of Fulton; their devoted children, Carolyn Holland of Fulton and Karen (William Greene) Williams of Rock Hill, South Carolina; two siblings, Gary (Rosemary) Jenkins of Pennsylvania and Sandy Fields of Florida; two grandchildren, John “Jack” Holland and Michele Holland; two great-grandchildren, Steven and Keith; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Dennis Holland.
Calling hours will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton.
The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Scardella officiating.
Burial with military honors will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Donations may be made to the Fulton V.F.W. Post No. 569, 216-218 Cayuga St., Fulton, NY.
Face masks and capacity limits will apply in adherence with NYS mandates.
