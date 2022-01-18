Warren Jay James, 37; of Oswego, NY passed at University Hospital, Syracuse Saturday, Jan. 15.
He was born in Syracuse to Juanita James of Oswego. He has been a lifetime resident of Oswego, NY. He was previously employed as a Property Inspector. Jay enjoyed being with his family and friends. He enjoyed guitar playing and drawing. Jay was also a talented jewelry maker. He especially loved playing with his children.
Jay was predeceased by Maternal Grandparents: Charles F. James Sr. and Gloria A. James; his aunts and uncles: Charles “Tex” Goldberg, Harold James, and Charles F. James Jr.; Connie Goldberg, and Jeanette James. Warren is survived by his wife of 7 years and companion for 14 years: Nicole (MacIsaac) James of Oswego, and their 2 children: Clarece James and Ozzy James both of Oswego; his sister and brothers-in-law: Shanna and Robert McCarthy of Oswego; and Dylan MacIsaac, his 2 nephews: Kian and Liam McCarthy and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling Hours will be held 2-4 p.m. on Thursday at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Second St., Oswego, NY. There will be no funeral service. Burial will be held privately. In adherence with NYS COVID-19 mandates, face masks will be required to enter.
