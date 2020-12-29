STERLIING — Warren J. Pritchard, 92, of Sterling, passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born in Oswego, he was the son of Roger V. and Doris (Upcraft) Pritchard. He was one of ten children.
In 1949, he married the love of his life, Catherine J. Mahaney. They resided in Sterling, New York, where they raised their six children. He was self employed, owned and operated a successful onion farm and raised beef cattle.
Warren was a hard-working, fun loving, quick-witted, patient and compassionate man. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family for many years. In addition, he loved the game of baseball and was a true Red Sox fan. He enjoyed playing cards, dice and putting together a good puzzle any chance he had.
Warren was a member of several bowling, pool and horseshoe leagues.
Warren and Catherine looked forward to spending their winters in Haines City, Florida, for many years.
Warren is survived by his loving children, Carol Beck, Diane (Daniel) Rupert, Edward (Denise) Pritchard, Gerry (Susan) Pritchard and William Pritchard; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Pritchard; two sisters, Mary Joyce (Tom) Layo and Susan (Charles) Leavitt; 10 grandchildren, Colleen McCraith, Deborah Dexter, Ashley Pritchard, Sara Mitchell, Justin Pritchard, Joshua Pritchard, Joseph Pritchard, Nicole Pritchard, Elizabeth Pritchard and Bradley Pritchard; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his best buddy Dennis DeLapp.
Warren was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Catherine; his son, John; his brothers, Eugene, Donald, Alfred, Robert, Olin and Glen; and infant sister, Ruth Ann Pritchard; his grandson, James Rupert; and son-in-law, Harvey Beck.
Graveside services will be held in the spring at Springbrook Cemetery in Fair Haven.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fair Haven Fire Department or charity of your choice in Warren’s name.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
