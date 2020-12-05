SCRIBA — Ward R. Pepper Sr., 89, of Scriba, died Thursday morning at his home.
He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Ward R. and Ina Belle LaVere Pepper.
Mr. Pepper was the husband of Rose M. Dunsmoor Pepper.
He had been employed as a heavy equipment operator with the New York State Thruway for 32 years.
Ward was a long time member of the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department.
He served in the United States Army from 1952-54,
Ward loved the yearly Southwick camping trip with his family.
He loved being outside and was an avid hunter. He could often be found out mowing his lawn in the summertime.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Deborah Pepper of Scriba; three sons, Ward R. (Cathy) Pepper Jr. of Scriba, Richard K. Pepper of Los Angeles, California and James (Michele) Pepper of Scriba; one brother, Ken (Barb) Pepper of Brewerton; one sister, Patricia Brockett of Williamstown; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, with a private family service to follow. Facemasks will be required and NYS mandates will be observed.
Spring burial will be in Peck Cemetery.
Contributions may be Friends of Oswego County Hospice, 44 E. Bridge St. #204B, Oswego, NY 13126.
Commented