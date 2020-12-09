OSWEGO — Virginia M. Whaley, 89, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Seneca Hill Manor.
She was born in the town of Schroeppel, daughter of the late Dominick and Ethel Vandewater Procopio. She was a graduate of Fulton High School. In 1953, she married Lyle Whaley.
Virginia worked in the office for Sealright Corp. for 15 years after high school. Ginny would go on to work for the town of Scriba for more than 20 years.
She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of Lycoming Tops and Home Bureau. She was a member of the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association where she was a lifetime member. She had served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the State Association as well as the Central Chapter. She enjoyed reading and attending fiddling events. She also enjoyed raising and attending chicken tournaments with her husband, Lyle.
She was very proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their activities and being a part of her their daily lives. “Nana” was very involved in the upbringing of her grandchildren and was a constant, loving presence.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lyle and her sisters, Helen Stoughtenger and Shirley McCarthy.
Virginia is survived by, her daughter, Diane (John) Folk; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Jeff) Milles, Nathan Breezee, Katherine Breezee and Isabella Folk; great-grandchildren, Tristian Breezee, Asher Milles and Matheson Milles; and her constant companion, Lilly the Chihuahua.
Virginia’s family would like to give special thanks to the staff on the first floor at Seneca Hill Manor for their professional care and personal attention.
Funeral services will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 from the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, New York.
Spring interment will be in North Scriba Cemetery.
Friends and family are invited to call from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Paws Across Oswego County.
Online condolences: www.harterfuneralhome.com
