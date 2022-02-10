Victor Samuel Martin Sr.

On Sunday Feb. 6, 2022, we lost a good and kind man. He passed peacefully at home after a long and courageous battle with heart disease. Vic was one of the kindest people the world has ever known. He had a smile for everyone, and we used to joke, he never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by us all.
Born Sept. 7, 1949, in Westchester, NY, to the late Eleanor and Samuel Martin, he came to Oswego to attend college, and ended up dedicating 40 hardworking years at Novelis, of which he was extremely proud.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, his four children; Victor (Bridget) Martin Jr. of Virginia, Shoshana (Aundra Johnson) Martin of Syracuse, Tysha (Bill Barney) Martin of Syracuse, Chloe (Cam Jonas) Martin of Florida; four beloved grandchildren: Anthony Martin, Abigail Martin, Charlotte Martin, and Violet Martin; as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dain Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego, NY.
Following services, the family would like to invite friends to GS Steamers Restaurant for a celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to either the American Heart Association or to the Humane Society of Oswego County. Thank you all for your love and support during this difficult time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.