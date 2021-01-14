FULTON — Veronica M. Federici, 99, of Fulton, passed away Jan. 11, 2021 at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego.
Veronica was born in Fulton to the late Guerino and Domenica (Zeppieri) Federici. She remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life.
Veronica was a graduate of Alfred University, and then she joined the Army Corp. Engineers, Buffalo. She was a United States Veteran, having served in the Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1945. She was honorably discharged at a rank of Yeoman 3rd Class.
Veronica retired after 35 years of service from Nestle Corp., Fulton, where she worked as an administrative secretary in quality control.
She was a past communicant of Immaculate Conception, Fulton, and a past member of the Granby Seniors.
Veronica had been an avid bowler and she especially enjoyed traveling the world.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Rosemary Federici of Fair Haven, New York; her three grandchildren, Noah (Alexandra) Federici, Elizabeth (Robb) Federici, Emily (Joseph) DelGrosso; and her three great-grandchildren, Theo Federici, and Clover and Logan DelGrosso. Veronica is also survived by several nieces, nephews, their spouses, and grand-and great-grand nieces and nephews, great-great-nephews and close extended family, Stephanie (Ralph) Waldron and their sons Connor and Erik, and Rebecca (Andy) McCracken and their sons Donovan and Eamon.
Funeral services will be held privately at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Scardella. Live stream will be available www.facebook.com/HolyTrinityFulton.
Burial with military honors will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Calling hours will be conducted privately at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton, NY 13069.
Ronnie’s family would like to acknowledge and give their heartfelt thanks to the staff at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego especially those on the sixth floor: Erika, Emily and many others for the compassionate care given to Ronnie during her years in residence.
