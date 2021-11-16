Vaughn Royal McPherson, 90, of Central Square, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10. He was born on Aug. 17, 1931, in Cornwall, Ontario and spent his childhood in Ilion, NY. Vaughn moved to Central Square, NY in 1963, where he lived happily on “the farm.”
Vaughn enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Following his service, he was employed by the Library Bureau in Herkimer, NY and then began his career of over 25 years as an Airport Lighting Specialist for Crouse-Hinds. He later worked for ADB-ALNACO as a Manufacturer’s Representative until his retirement in 1998.
Vaughn’s greatest passion was spending time with his family. He sculpted many acres of the farm and woods to create trails, sliding hills, and ice rinks for his children and grandchildren. Vaughn had an uncanny mechanical ability and thrived on repairing and rebuilding the many “toys” that made up his collection of large equipment. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed checking out the wildlife on the farm on his ATV and spending time at the lodge with his family and buddies during the hunting season.
Vaughn leaves behind his beloved family, an enormous extended family, and countless neighbors and friends who will dearly miss his stories, visits, and never-ending optimism.
Vaughn is survived by his wife of 59 years, Emily (Nasypany) McPherson, his daughter Sandra (David) Crawford, son Scott (Karen) McPherson and son Paul (Lisa) McPherson. He is also survived by his grandchildren Trevor, Liah, Joseph, Benjamin, Jadyn, Carolyn, Michael, Abigail, and Evan. He was predeceased by his daughter Elaine, and brothers Vernon, Duane, Glenn, and Dale.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours, which will be today, from 4-6 p.m. at Traub Funeral Home in Central Square. For the safety of elderly participants, masks are requested.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Annunciation in Ilion, New York. Prior to the Celebration, there will be additional calling hours in the church, beginning at noon. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery in East Herkimer following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The Wild Dolphin Foundation (www.wilddolphin.org) in memory of Vaughn.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph’s Hospital for their compassion and care during his recent hospitalization, and to the Veterans Administration for its primary care.
Commented