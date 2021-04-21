DOTHAN, Alabama —Valerie A. Clark, 63, of Dothan, Alabama, originally of Oswego, New York, was called home on April 10, 2021.
Valerie was born in Oswego on Jan. 19, 1958 and grew up in Mexico, New York, graduating from Mexico High School. She had a passion for life and lived in many beautiful places across the country, including Ithaca, New York; Los Angeles, California; Lake Havasu, Arizona; Lantana, Florida, and Dothan.
She was an accomplished baker, working and managing bakeries around the country for more than 30 years. She also had a deep passion for travel, animals, music, and art — being a wonderful artist in her own right. Valerie loved new experiences and enjoyed many hobbies such as baking, horseback riding, painting (especially pen and ink and watercolors), sewing, jewelry making and macramé.
Valerie was loved by everyone who knew her for her caring nature, deep sense of humor, and vibrant personality. She stirred and inspired everyone in her life with an infectious smile and a gift for making others laugh.
Valerie is survived by her husband, James V. Clark, and daughter, Crystal M. Clark. She is sorely missed by her loving family including three sisters, Priscilla Ogletree, Jennifer Camacho, and Julie Guerrieri; older brother David Inget; and many nieces and nephews including Nicole, Robbie, Emily, Austin, Owen and Erin.
She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Barbara Inget, and her brother, John Henry Inget II.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in Roosevelt Cemetery in Pennellville, New York.
Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Valerie’s name to Heifer International charity or to your local animal humane society.
Online condolences: www.harterfuneralhome.com
