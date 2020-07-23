Troy A. Martin

OSWEGO — Troy Allen Martin, 58, of Oswego, passed away the evening of July 16, 2020, due to sudden heart complications. He was born June 19, 1962, to Lorne and Carole Martin of North Tonawanda, New York. He is survived by his mother, Carole, his sister Gwen, and his children, Abigail and Trevor Martin.
Troy was raised in western New York and attended North Tonawanda High School where he excelled in athletics as a Lumberjack. For much of his youth, he was coached by his father, Lorne.
Troy was also a member of the St. Matthews Lutheran Church.
After earning a Bachelor’s of Science in Criminal Justice from SUNY Oswego, Troy went on to serve the city as a police officer for 20 years. In his retirement, he sold used cars in the greater Syracuse area. Perhaps his greatest legacy would be his children, Abby and Trevor. He was a great father and their biggest fan, rarely missing a sporting event from the youth level all the way up to college softball and football games.
Troy loved making people laugh and having a good time. He can be remembered by his goofy ways, his love for dogs, and his incredible corn hole skills. He also traveled often, visiting his parents and sister in Florida, his daughter in Texas, and his son in Virginia. He called that the “triangle” and hit the open road in his “Cadillac of all minivans.” He also loved pushing his luck at the casino.
Troy proudly belonged to the infamous Bills Mafia, always being a die-hard fan despite how hard it was. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family, who believe that he is in a better place with a parade of dogs following close behind him.
Please join us in celebrating Troy’s life via drive-up calling hours from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego, New York.
Commented