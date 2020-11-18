OSWEGO — Tress McDaid passed away at her home Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by friends and family.
She was the daughter of Louise and Robert Vivlamore.
Born in the city of Oswego on Christmas Eve 1963, she was a resident of Oswego most of her life. In 2015 she moved to the town of New Haven to live with her significant other, Larry Rogers. It was at this time in her life, her love of “Country Living” was discovered. She loved the birds, deer and other wild animals that were abundant in her new surroundings. Her skill at gardening was apparent by all who knew her or happened upon her flower gardens. When she was not at work or gardening, she was happy keeping up her home.
Tress was a 1981 graduate of Oswego High School and a student of SUNY Oswego. She worked in the bakery of the Oswego Tops Market from 1990 to 1994. She was a 24-year city of Oswego employee, having retired in October of 2020, holding the title of deputy city clerk. She took great pride in her work and was always willing to go above and beyond what was expected of her. Tress was quick to share a smile and help a coworker or friend.
She was predeceased by both of her parents and a favorite cousin, Brenda Merritt.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jessica (Matt) Bailey and Catherine Biancavilla, both of Oswego; the apple of her eye, grandson, Jackson Bailey; her life partner, Larry Rogers; several cousins; and many friends, as well as her beloved dog, Nicholas. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Masks are required and NYS mandates will be observed.
Commented