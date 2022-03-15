Travis R. Castiglia, 26, of Hannibal, NY, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Calling Hours will be conducted 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19, at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069 with prayers to follow at 12:05 p.m.  Burial will be held privately.  The family hopes that through Travis’ death will come hope through their donation of many of his organs to those in need.  

