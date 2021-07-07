Traci E. Brock

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.