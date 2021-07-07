Traci E. Brock

Traci Eva (Jackson) Brock was born April 23, 1979 in Cortland, New York, and passed May 4, 2021 in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina.
Traci’s education encompassed Seabreeze High, Daytona Beach, Florida; Salem College, North Carolina, and Penn State.
Her career path spanned several years as an executive in the car rental industry and most recently landed her managing marinas in Lake Norman, North Carolina.
Traci was the daughter of Ken Jackson (deceased) and Deborah (Deady Jackson) Casperson, both formerly of Oswego and most recently of Ormond Beach, Florida. The youngest of three, Traci leaves behind Rahmi and Kyle as well as brother-in-law Rich, niece Amanda, nephew Zion, and Debbies husband Gary as well as extended family including aunts, uncles and cousins.
Traci had many long-term friends who supported her throughout her life. She was an intelligent, witty and funny girl who will be greatly missed.
A private service was held following passing at Jenkins Funeral Home, Newton, North Carolina.
